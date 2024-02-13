Outdated laws hamper ethical adherence in Ghana's banking sector - Prof Atuguba

Prof Raymond Atuguba

Professor Raymond Akongburo Atuguba, the Dean of the University of Ghana School of Law, has raised concerns about the outdated nature of many of Ghana's laws, highlighting the challenges they pose to ethical adherence, particularly in the banking sector.

"Our laws are not in tune with times; how do you determine ethics with such a legal framework?" questioned Prof. Atuguba during his address at the GCB Platinum Thought Leadership Conference held in Accra last Friday.



He pointed out that Ghana still maintains about 10 English laws in its statutes, dating back to the period between 1539 and 1863. Despite significant developments since then, including the passage of the Bills of Exchange Act, 1961 (ACT 55), the legal landscape has not kept pace with current trends.



Prof. Atuguba, whose presentation centered on "Ethics, financial conduct, and the political economy in Ghana and other emerging markets," emphasized that ethics should naturally extend from the law. However, the outdated legal framework makes it challenging for individuals and businesses to adhere to ethical principles.

The one-day conference, which convened bankers and subject matter experts from the finance and economics fields, witnessed the presence of notable figures such as Ambassador D. K. Osei, Prof. Ernest Aryeetey, Prof. William Baah-Boateng, and Felix Addo, among others.



Discussions and presentations at the event covered various topics within the banking and finance sectors, shedding light on pertinent issues affecting the industry.



Prof. Atuguba highlighted the Public Procurement Act, 2003 (ACT 663), as an example of a law that imposes high compliance costs without commensurate benefits. He also noted instances where the Supreme Court had to intervene, such as declaring portions of the Companies Act, 2019 (ACT 992), unconstitutional.