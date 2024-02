Raphael Dwamena

Raphael Dwamena, a former player of the Black Stars, will be laid to rest today, Friday, February 16, 2024. The funeral and burial service will take place at the Adjiriganor Astro Turf located in Accra.

On Saturday, November 11, 2023, during a league match in Albania, the ex-Ghana striker collapsed on the football pitch and was subsequently pronounced dead.



