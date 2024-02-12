PMMC expands reach with new offices in key gold mining hubs

Precious Minerals Marketing Company Limited (PMMC)

As part of efforts to connect with gold mining communities in the country, Precious Minerals Marketing Company Limited (PMMC) is establishing external offices in Kumasi, Tarkwa, and Bole, per a Graphic Online report.

PMMC is the sole national assayer, and the establishment of offices will enable gold miners and traders to deal directly with the company, thereby reducing the likelihood of precious metal smuggling.



According to Nana Akwasi Awuah, the Managing Director of PMMC, the latest Bole office is predominant because it will provide assistance to women in mining communities like Tinga, Banda Nkwanta, Dakrupe, and Dollar Power.



PMMC's expansion began with the addition of offices in Kumasi and Tarkwa, which are major gold trading hubs. Subsequently, an office was established in Bole, which is crucial to the company as a lot of gold mined in the north was being smuggled through Burkina Faso.



The establishment of PMMC offices in other regions across the country is being considered to enable the company to deal directly with gold miners and traders, and to secure more gold for the government's Gold-4-Oil policy.

PMMC has been mandated by the Central Bank to purchase gold for the policy.



The MD stressed that the establishment of these offices will benefit the country by stabilising the currency, reducing fuel prices, and affecting the prices of goods and services in a positive way.



In addition to setting up offices, PMMC has also expanded its jewellery outlets/showrooms and registered its presence at East Legon, Osu, Tema, and Spintex, as well as it's Head Office at the Diamond House for Accra; Adum, Kumasi; and one on the KNUST campus.



The company plans to establish more outlets in other regions using a franchised arrangement.