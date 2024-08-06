Sports

PSG sign Benfica midfielder Neves in £50m deal

Joao Neves Was Part Of The Portugal Squad That Reached The Quarter Finals Of Euro 2024 This Summer.j Joao Neves was part of the Portugal squad that reached the quarter-finals of Euro 2024 this summer

Tue, 6 Aug 2024 Source: BBC

Paris Saint-Germain has finalized the acquisition of Joao Neves, a midfielder from Benfica, in a transaction that may reach a total value of £60 million.

The 19-year-old Portugal international, who had been a target for Manchester United, has committed to a five-year contract with the French champions.

Since making his debut for the Benfica first team in January of the previous year, Neves has established himself as a vital player for his childhood club, participating in 75 matches across all competitions and netting four goals.

Benfica has indicated that the initial transfer fee stands at £50 million, with the potential to increase to £60 million through performance-related add-ons.

Neves joins PSG as the club seeks to transition following the summer exit of star forward Kylian Mbappe to Real Madrid.

Source: BBC