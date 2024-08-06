PSG sign Benfica midfielder Neves in £50m deal

Joao Neves was part of the Portugal squad that reached the quarter-finals of Euro 2024 this summer

Source: BBC

Paris Saint-Germain has finalized the acquisition of Joao Neves, a midfielder from Benfica, in a transaction that may reach a total value of £60 million.

The 19-year-old Portugal international, who had been a target for Manchester United, has committed to a five-year contract with the French champions.



Since making his debut for the Benfica first team in January of the previous year, Neves has established himself as a vital player for his childhood club, participating in 75 matches across all competitions and netting four goals.

Benfica has indicated that the initial transfer fee stands at £50 million, with the potential to increase to £60 million through performance-related add-ons.



Neves joins PSG as the club seeks to transition following the summer exit of star forward Kylian Mbappe to Real Madrid.



