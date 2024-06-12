PSR rules 'not good' for football - Villa co-owner

Aston Villa co-owner Nassef Sawiris (right) with fellow owner Wes Edens

Source: BBC

Aston Villa's co-owner criticizes the Premier League's profit and sustainability rules, stating that they are illogical and detrimental to football.

Nassef Sawiris, an Egyptian businessman, is even contemplating taking legal action against these regulations.



Despite finishing fourth last season and qualifying for the Champions League, Villa is still expected to sell players this summer to comply with the rules.

It is worth noting that Villa had opposed the implementation of these rules, which allow Premier League clubs to incur losses of up to £105m over three years.



