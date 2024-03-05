Paintsil named in MLS Team of the Week alongside Messi and Suarez

Joseph Paintsil

In the third week of Major League Soccer (MLS), Joseph Paintsil, a 26-year-old Ghanaian footballer, exhibited an exceptional performance by scoring a goal and providing an assist in LA Galaxy's 3-1 victory over San Jose Earthquakes.

Paintsil, who joined the team in February from KRC Genk, adapted quickly to the new environment and showcased his impressive skills during his debut against Inter Miami, led by Lionel Messi.



Paintsil's performance in just his second game earned him a spot in the MLS Team of the matchday three (3) alongside Argentine footballer Lionel Messi and his former Barcelona teammate Luis Suarez.



Inter Miami's Julian Gressel, as well as FC Cincinnati's Luciano Acosta and Miles Robinson, were also included in the team.

The MLS Team of the Week was further completed by Celio Pompeu of St Louis, Andres Gomez of Real Salt Lake, Noah Eile from New York Red Bulls, and Toronto FC goalkeeper Sean Robinson.



