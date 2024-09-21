Sports

Pant scores century in first Test since car crash

Pant's Last Test Ton Was Also Against Bangladesh In December 2022.png Pant's last Test ton was also against Bangladesh in December 2022

Sat, 21 Sep 2024 Source: 96870967

Rishabh Pant made a triumphant return to Test cricket, scoring a century as India moved closer to a decisive win against Bangladesh in the first Test held in Chennai.

In his first Test appearance since a severe car accident in December 2022, Pant achieved a score of 109 off 128 balls during India's second innings, which totaled 287-4 declared.

This performance set Bangladesh a daunting target of 515 runs to chase, and Ravichandran Ashwin, who contributed significantly with a century on the first day, claimed three wickets, leaving Bangladesh at 158-4.

