Partnership with Lele is a step forward to boost Ghana football – Kurt Okraku

Kurt Okraku

The President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Kurt Okraku, has stated that the collaboration with Lele Tasty Foods Ghana Limited is a crucial part of the efforts to revive football in the country.

On Thursday, May 9, the Ghana FA officially announced Lele as their new partner.



During the unveiling ceremony, GFA leader Kurt Okraku expressed, "Today's announcement marks another significant stride in our continuous journey to acquire the necessary resources to advance our mission of revitalizing Ghana Football."



President Okraku further added, "We have identified a strong alignment between our core values and the principles upheld by Lele, and we firmly believe that this partnership will reinforce these values and enhance the performance of both organizations. As the saying goes, 'iron sharpens iron.'"

The partnership agreement between the Ghana FA and Lele Tasty Foods Ghana Limited is expected to last for an initial period of three (3) years.



As a result of the agreement, Lele Tasty Foods Ghana Limited has become the official meal partner of the association.