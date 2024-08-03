Peaty returns as GB qualify for men's relay final

Adam Peaty

Source: BBC

Adam Peaty made his comeback to the Olympic pool after securing the 100m breaststroke silver medal, contributing to Great Britain's qualification for the men's 4x100m medley relay final on Sunday.

The team, consisting of Peaty, Oliver Morgan, Joe Litchfield, and Matt Richards, achieved a time of three minutes 32.13 seconds, placing them as the fifth-fastest qualifiers in Paris.



In their heat, they came in second, with the United States finishing ahead of them with a time of 3:31.62.

France, led by home favorite Leon Marchand in the second leg, emerged as the fastest qualifiers with a time of 3:31.36.



Read full article