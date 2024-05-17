People advised me not to accept Heart of Lions job – Bashir Hayford

Bashir Hayford

Bashir Hayford, the coach of Heart of Lions, disclosed that he received advice against accepting the job offer he was presented with.

This caution was due to the difficult circumstances the club was facing at the time of his appointment.



Lions were struggling in the Ghana Premier League, being the only team without a victory after 14 rounds of matches.



Despite the club's poor performance, Hayford took on the challenge a week after Fatawu Salifu was sacked.

With determination, he aimed to reverse the team's fortunes, even when others doubted the possibility of success.



Currently, Heart of Lions sits second from the bottom of the table with 32 points, just one point away from safety.