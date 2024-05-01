People will continue watching European football over Ghana league because of fans' behavior - Bashir Hayford

Bashir Hayford

Bashir Hayford, the coach of Hearts of Lions, has pointed out the behaviour of fans and referees at Ghana Premier League stadiums as the main reason why fans will opt to watch European football instead of the local league.

This statement comes after the unfortunate incidents that occurred during the week 28 match against Bechem United, which ended in a 1-1 draw.



The match at the Nana Fosu Gyeabour Park was marred by hostility from fans, leading Hayford to step onto the field to intervene.



A video of the experienced coach carrying a chair onto the pitch and sitting down during the game went viral.

During an interview with Akoma 87.9 in Kumasi, Hayford explained that his actions were a direct response to the unacceptable behaviour witnessed during the match.



"In my thirty years of involvement in Ghanaian football, I have never seen such misconduct where fans and team officials invade the pitch and threaten referees,"



Hayford expressed his disappointment. "This is exactly why people prefer to follow European football," he emphasized.