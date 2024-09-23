Performance of Ghanaian Players Abroad : Paintsil bags 10th goal of the season, Partey marks 100th appearance for Arsenal as Sadiq, Atanga among scorers over the weekend

Performance of Ghanaian players abroad from their respective leagues across the globe

Source: Ghanasoccernet

A report is presented on the performance of Ghanaian players competing in various international leagues.

This past weekend, several players made their mark on the scoreboard.



Joseph Paintsil netted his 10th goal of the season for Los Angeles Galaxy, contributing to their 4-2 victory against Vancouver Whitecaps in Major League Soccer.

David Atanga also found the net for Wolfsberger AC, helping secure a 3-0 win over Sturm Graz in the Austrian Bundesliga.



