Petrosol Ghana rebrands to a fully-fledged energy company

Industry leaders praised Petrosol for its high standards and dedication

Petrosol Ghana Limited, a leading oil marketing company, has rebranded as Petrosol Platinum Energy Limited to mark its 10th anniversary.

Initially founded in 2006 as Petroleum Solutions Limited, the company transitioned from consultancy services to an oil marketing company in 2013.



Despite challenges like market deregulation and competition, Petrosol now operates 115 retail stations across Ghana.

At a rebranding ceremony, CEO Michael Bozumbil emphasized the company’s commitment to quality and integrity.



Industry leaders praised Petrosol for its high standards and dedication, urging the company to continue setting benchmarks in the energy sector.



Read full article