Pierre Ghislain Atcho to officiate Egypt vs. Ghana clash

Pierre Ghislain Atcho

Source: GFA

Pierre Ghislain Atcho from Gabon has been appointed as referee for the Africa Cup of Nations Cote D’Ivoire 2023 group B match between Egypt and Ghana.

The 32-year old will be assisted by compatriot Boris Marlaise Ditsoga (Assistant I), Carine Atezambong Fomo from Cameroon (Assistant II) and Tanguy Patrice Mebiame from Gabon (Fourth Official).



Other officials for the game include:



Adou Hermann Desiré N'goh - Reserve Assistant Referee - Côte D'ivoire



Ahmad Nazeer Hossen Bowud – Match Commissioner



Maurice Ali Mohamed Ahmed - Referee Assessor

Somalie Khaled Lemkecher - General Coordinator



Abdul Faisal Chibsah - Technical Study Group



Watson Edgar Nigel Suubi - Technical Study Group



Ouganda Ahmad Mohamed Abdelmonem Makhlouf - Commercial Officer



Aliou Goloko - Media Officer

Rowelna Antoinette Williams - Media Officer



Okey Sylvanus Sylvanus Obi - Security Officer



Abdelhafid Fergani - Security Officer



Issa SY - Video Assistant Referee



Abongile Tom - Assistant VAR

Zakia Bartegi - Doping Control



Joshua Robert Knipp - Assistant General Coordinator



Youcef Koudri - Assistant General Coordinator



The crucial group B game is scheduled for 20:00Hrs kick off at Stade Félix-Houphouët-Boigny in Abidjan on Thursday, January 18, 2024.