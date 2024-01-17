Sports

Pierre Ghislain Atcho to officiate Egypt vs. Ghana clash

Pierre Ghislain.jpeg Pierre Ghislain Atcho

Wed, 17 Jan 2024 Source: GFA

Pierre Ghislain Atcho from Gabon has been appointed as referee for the Africa Cup of Nations Cote D’Ivoire 2023 group B match between Egypt and Ghana.

The 32-year old will be assisted by compatriot Boris Marlaise Ditsoga (Assistant I), Carine Atezambong Fomo from Cameroon (Assistant II) and Tanguy Patrice Mebiame from Gabon (Fourth Official).

Other officials for the game include:

Adou Hermann Desiré N'goh - Reserve Assistant Referee - Côte D'ivoire

Ahmad Nazeer Hossen Bowud – Match Commissioner

Maurice Ali Mohamed Ahmed - Referee Assessor

Somalie Khaled Lemkecher - General Coordinator

Abdul Faisal Chibsah - Technical Study Group

Watson Edgar Nigel Suubi - Technical Study Group

Ouganda Ahmad Mohamed Abdelmonem Makhlouf - Commercial Officer

Aliou Goloko - Media Officer

Rowelna Antoinette Williams - Media Officer

Okey Sylvanus Sylvanus Obi - Security Officer

Abdelhafid Fergani - Security Officer

Issa SY - Video Assistant Referee

Abongile Tom - Assistant VAR

Zakia Bartegi - Doping Control

Joshua Robert Knipp - Assistant General Coordinator

Youcef Koudri - Assistant General Coordinator

The crucial group B game is scheduled for 20:00Hrs kick off at Stade Félix-Houphouët-Boigny in Abidjan on Thursday, January 18, 2024.

Source: GFA