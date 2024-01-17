Pierre Ghislain Atcho to officiate Egypt vs. Ghana clash

Pierre Ghislain Atcho from Gabon has been appointed as referee for the Africa Cup of Nations Cote D’Ivoire 2023 group B match between Egypt and Ghana.
The 32-year old will be assisted by compatriot Boris Marlaise Ditsoga (Assistant I), Carine Atezambong Fomo from Cameroon (Assistant II) and Tanguy Patrice Mebiame from Gabon (Fourth Official).
Other officials for the game include:
Adou Hermann Desiré N'goh - Reserve Assistant Referee - Côte D'ivoire
Ahmad Nazeer Hossen Bowud – Match Commissioner
Maurice Ali Mohamed Ahmed - Referee Assessor
Somalie Khaled Lemkecher - General Coordinator
Abdul Faisal Chibsah - Technical Study Group
Watson Edgar Nigel Suubi - Technical Study Group
Ouganda Ahmad Mohamed Abdelmonem Makhlouf - Commercial Officer
Aliou Goloko - Media Officer
Rowelna Antoinette Williams - Media Officer
Okey Sylvanus Sylvanus Obi - Security Officer
Abdelhafid Fergani - Security Officer
Issa SY - Video Assistant Referee
Abongile Tom - Assistant VAR
Zakia Bartegi - Doping Control
Joshua Robert Knipp - Assistant General Coordinator
Youcef Koudri - Assistant General Coordinator
The crucial group B game is scheduled for 20:00Hrs kick off at Stade Félix-Houphouët-Boigny in Abidjan on Thursday, January 18, 2024.