Plans underway to promote jewellery industry on international market – PMMC MD

PMMC is working with the Jewellers Association to help local jewellers expand their reach

Nana Akwasi Awuah, Managing Director of Precious Minerals Marketing Company (PMMC), has announced plans to promote Ghana's jewellery industry internationally.

He highlighted Ghana’s leading gold production status in Africa and its strategic advantage as the home of the Africa Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) Secretariat.



The company is also introducing a hallmarking system to certify locally made jewellery, ensuring it meets international standards.



Awuah emphasized the importance of Ghana’s new gold refinery and cutting-edge technology in enhancing jewellery quality and competitiveness.



