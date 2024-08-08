Sports

Player exodus won’t stop – Legon Cities coach Paa Kwesi Fabin

Paa Kwesi Fabin32 Paa Kwesi Fabin

Thu, 8 Aug 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Samuel Paa Kwesi Fabin, the head coach of Legon Cities, has expressed his concerns regarding the significant player departures from the Ghanaian top-flight league.

