Players copying my goal celebration will start paying soon - Mohammed Kudus

Mohammed Kudus doing is goal celebration

Kudus has adopted a unique goal celebration by sitting on the advertising hoardings and waiting for his teammates to join him after scoring, a move that has become his signature since joining West Ham United.

This celebration has gained popularity, with other players like Stephy Mavididi from Leicester City and Alejandro Garnacho from Manchester United also adopting the same style.



In an interview with The Guardian, Kudus clarified that the celebration was simply a creative idea that he came up with, aimed at entertaining fans and adding value to their match experience.

He emphasized that there is no deeper meaning behind it, and that it's all about having fun and bringing joy to spectators.



Kudus humorously mentioned that while other players are welcome to imitate his celebration, they may soon have to pay a fee for doing so.