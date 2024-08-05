Sports

News

Entertainment

Business

Africa

Live Radio

Country

Webbers

Lifestyle

SIL
Menu
Sports
0

Playing only four games last season was the worst period in my career – Braydon Manu

Braydon Manu3322 Braydon Manu

Mon, 5 Aug 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Ghanaian forward Braydon Manu has labelled the previous season as the most challenging of his career, having participated in just four matches during the campaign.

Read full article
Source: www.ghanaweb.live