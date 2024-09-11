Pochettino named new boss of US men's team

Mauricio Pochettino has managed Southampton, Tottenham and Chelsea in England

Source: BBC

Mauricio Pochettino, the former manager of Tottenham and Chelsea, has been appointed as the new head coach of the United States men's national soccer team.

He takes over from Gregg Berhalter, who was dismissed in July after the team was eliminated in the group stage of the Copa America.

This news was revealed just before the US played to a 1-1 draw against New Zealand in an international friendly in Cincinnati. The 52-year-old Argentine expressed that this was an opportunity he "couldn't pass up."



