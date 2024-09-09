Police launch review after NFL player Hill detained

Tyreek Hill won Super Bowl LIV with the Kansas City Chiefs

Source: BBC

The Miami-Dade Police Department has initiated an internal inquiry following the detention of Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill as he was en route to participate in his NFL team's season opener.

A video broadcasted on ESPN depicted Hill lying face down on the ground while being handcuffed by law enforcement near the Dolphins' Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday, in connection with an alleged traffic violation.

He was subsequently released and went on to score a touchdown in a 20-17 victory against the Jacksonville Jaguars, celebrating by mimicking the act of being handcuffed.



