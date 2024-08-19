PolicyLink launches Unit to coordinate investment in agriculture sector

RAICU aims to maximize resources and improve sector efficiency

Source: GNA

The Upper West Regional Agricultural Investment Coordinating Unit (RAICU) has been launched to enhance coordination and investment in the region's agricultural sector.

Facilitated by the USAID-funded PolicyLink, the RAICU aims to maximize resources and improve sector efficiency.



The unit includes representatives from the Northern Development Authority (NDA), farmer groups, and other agriculture stakeholders.

The initiative, which also extends to other northern regions, focuses on collaborative decision-making and sustainable agriculture development.



Regional leaders emphasized the importance of sustainability and addressing climate change impacts to ensure long-term success.



