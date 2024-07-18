Potter ready for next job as he salutes Southgate

Graham Potter played for clubs such as Stoke City and Southampton during his career

Source: BBC

Graham Potter says he is "ready" to return to football management amid reports he is being considered for the England job.

Gareth Southgate resigned as manager on Tuesday, less than 48 hours after England lost 2-1 to Spain in the Euro 2024 final.



Potter, 49, is being tipped as a viable successor to Southgate, with other possible contenders including Newcastle's Eddie Howe and England Under-21 coach Lee Carsley.

Potter has not managed in football since he was sacked by Chelsea in April 2023.



The former Ostersund, Swansea and Brighton boss said he had spoken to a number of clubs but was waiting for the "right opportunity".



Read full article