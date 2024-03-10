Power failure disrupts Ghana vs. Ethiopia match at Africa Games 2023

The first failure occurred in the 35th minute of the game

During the Africa Games 2023, the women's under-20 fixture between Ghana vs. Ethiopia match was disrupted by floodlight failures on Saturday night at the Cape Coast Stadium.

The Ghana women's U20 team was playing their first game against their Ethiopian counterparts when the stadium lights failed twice within a short span of 10 minutes.



The first failure occurred in the 35th minute of the game and was restored after a few minutes. However, the lights failed again during half-time.



The floodlight disruptions not only hampered the game's momentum but also raised concerns about the event's infrastructure and its reliability.

Such incidents not only affect the players' performance but also compromise the overall experience for spectators who show up to these competitions.



The organizers will now have to answer questions about their handling of the situation and the technical aspects of the event's infrastructure.