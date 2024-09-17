Predicted Teams Real Madrid v Stuttgart: Jude Bellingham to return for new Champions League format

Jude Bellingham and Kylian Mbappe

Source: Football-espana

Real Madrid, the reigning European champions, are set to compete in the new 36-team format of the tournament for the first time, featuring a league system with eight matches.

Coach Carlo Ancelotti will have a fully fit attacking lineup, including Jude Bellingham.



He confirmed that Bellingham, Aurelien Tchouameni, and Eder Militao are ready for the upcoming match, although Dani Ceballos, David Alaba, Brahim Diaz, and Eduardo Camavinga remain sidelined due to injuries.

According to Marca, Bellingham and Tchouameni will start, along with Rodrygo Goes, who was a substitute during their recent 2-0 victory over Real Sociedad.



