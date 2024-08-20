Premier League more intense than Championship - Abdul Fatawu Issahaku

Ghanaian winger Abdul Fatawu Issahaku has expressed his thoughts on the English Premier League, describing it as "more intense" compared to the Championship after making his debut for Leicester City.

The 20-year-old, who significantly contributed to the Championship last season with involvement in 19 goals, has recently completed a permanent five-year transfer from Sporting CP to Leicester City.



In his inaugural Premier League match on Monday night, Issahaku demonstrated his skills by assisting Jamie Vardy's goal, which played a crucial role in securing a valuable point for Leicester City in their encounter with Tottenham Hotspur.



"It was an incredible experience, and I am thrilled to have earned a point from the match. It feels like a dream come true for me," he remarked to the club’s media.

"There is a noticeable difference in the Premier League; it is more intense and requires more running. One must continuously adapt to the pace of the team. While there are distinctions, we remain committed to progressing."



Leicester City is now gearing up for their next fixture against Fulham at Craven Cottage, where Issahaku hopes to further enhance his Premier League experience.