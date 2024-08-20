Sports

Premier League more intense than Championship - Abdul Fatawu Issahaku

Fatawu Issahaku Abdul Abdul Fatawu Issahaku

Tue, 20 Aug 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Ghanaian winger Abdul Fatawu Issahaku has expressed his thoughts on the English Premier League, describing it as "more intense" compared to the Championship after making his debut for Leicester City.

Source: www.ghanaweb.live