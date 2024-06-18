Premier League releases 2024/25 fixtures, Check out dates of all 380 games

The 2024/25 Premier League fixtures have been released.

Chelsea will host Manchester City at Stamford Bridge on Sunday, August 18, 2024, in what would be the biggest game of the opening weekend of the Premier League.



Check out the dates of all 380 matches are below:



Friday 16 August 2024



20:00 Man Utd v Fulham



Saturday 17 August 2024



12:30 Ipswich Town v Liverpool



Arsenal v Wolves



Everton v Brighton



Newcastle United v Southampton



Nottingham Forest v AFC Bournemouth



17:30 West Ham v Aston Villa



Sunday 18 August 2024



14:00 Brentford v Crystal Palace



16:30 Chelsea v Man City



Monday 19 August 2024



20:00 Leicester City v Spurs



Saturday 24 August 2024



AFC Bournemouth v Newcastle United



Aston Villa v Arsenal



Brighton v Man Utd



Crystal Palace v West Ham



Fulham v Leicester City



Liverpool v Brentford



Man City v Ipswich Town



Southampton v Nottingham Forest



Spurs v Everton



Wolves v Chelsea



Saturday 31 August 2024



Arsenal v Brighton



Brentford v Southampton



Chelsea v Crystal Palace



Everton v AFC Bournemouth



Ipswich Town v Fulham



Leicester City v Aston Villa



Man Utd v Liverpool



Newcastle United v Spurs



Nottingham Forest v Wolves



West Ham v Man City



Saturday 14 September 2024



AFC Bournemouth v Chelsea



Aston Villa v Everton



Brighton v Ipswich Town



Crystal Palace v Leicester City



Fulham v West Ham



Liverpool v Nottingham Forest



Man City v Brentford



Southampton v Man Utd



Spurs v Arsenal



Wolves v Newcastle United



Saturday 21 September 2024



Aston Villa v Wolves



Brighton v Nottingham Forest



Crystal Palace v Man Utd



Fulham v Newcastle United



Leicester City v Everton



Liverpool v AFC Bournemouth



Man City v Arsenal



Southampton v Ipswich Town



Spurs v Brentford



West Ham v Chelsea



Saturday 28 September 2024



AFC Bournemouth v Southampton



Arsenal v Leicester City



Brentford v West Ham



Chelsea v Brighton



Everton v Crystal Palace



Ipswich Town v Aston Villa



Man Utd v Spurs



Newcastle United v Man City



Nottingham Forest v Fulham



Wolves v Liverpool



Saturday 5 October 2024



Arsenal v Southampton



Aston Villa v Man Utd



Brentford v Wolves



Brighton v Spurs



Chelsea v Nottingham Forest



Crystal Palace v Liverpool



Everton v Newcastle United



Leicester City v AFC Bournemouth



Man City v Fulham



West Ham v Ipswich Town



Saturday 19 October 2024



AFC Bournemouth v Arsenal



Fulham v Aston Villa



Ipswich Town v Everton

Liverpool v Chelsea



Man Utd v Brentford



Newcastle United v Brighton



Nottingham Forest v Crystal Palace



Southampton v Leicester City



Spurs v West Ham



Wolves v Man City



Saturday 26 October 2024



Arsenal v Liverpool



Aston Villa v AFC Bournemouth



Brentford v Ipswich Town



Brighton v Wolves



Chelsea v Newcastle United



Crystal Palace v Spurs



Everton v Fulham



Leicester City v Nottingham Forest



Man City v Southampton



West Ham v Man Utd



Saturday 2 November 2024



AFC Bournemouth v Man City



Fulham v Brentford



Ipswich Town v Leicester City



Liverpool v Brighton



Man Utd v Chelsea



Newcastle United v Arsenal



Nottingham Forest v West Ham



Southampton v Everton



Spurs v Aston Villa



Wolves v Crystal Palace



Saturday 9 November 2024



Brentford v AFC Bournemouth



Brighton v Man City



Chelsea v Arsenal



Crystal Palace v Fulham



Liverpool v Aston Villa



Man Utd v Leicester City



Nottingham Forest v Newcastle United



Spurs v Ipswich Town



West Ham v Everton



Wolves v Southampton



Saturday 23 November 2024



AFC Bournemouth v Brighton



Arsenal v Nottingham Forest



Aston Villa v Crystal Palace



Everton v Brentford



Fulham v Wolves



Ipswich Town v Man Utd



Leicester City v Chelsea



Man City v Spurs



Newcastle United v West Ham



Southampton v Liverpool



Saturday 30 November 2024



Brentford v Leicester City



Brighton v Southampton



Chelsea v Aston Villa



Crystal Palace v Newcastle United



Liverpool v Man City



Man Utd v Everton



Nottingham Forest v Ipswich Town



Spurs v Fulham



West Ham v Arsenal



Wolves v AFC Bournemouth



Tuesday 3 December 2024



AFC Bournemouth v Spurs



Arsenal v Man Utd



Aston Villa v Brentford



Everton v Wolves



Fulham v Brighton



Ipswich Town v Crystal Palace



Leicester City v West Ham



Wednesday 4 December 2024



Man City v Nottingham Forest



Newcastle United v Liverpool



Southampton v Chelsea



Saturday 7 December 2024



Aston Villa v Southampton



Brentford v Newcastle United



Crystal Palace v Man City



Everton v Liverpool



Fulham v Arsenal



Ipswich Town v AFC Bournemouth



Leicester City v Brighton



Man Utd v Nottingham Forest



Spurs v Chelsea



West Ham v Wolves



Saturday 14 December 2024

AFC Bournemouth v West Ham



Arsenal v Everton



Brighton v Crystal Palace



Chelsea v Brentford



Liverpool v Fulham



Man City v Man Utd



Newcastle United v Leicester City



Nottingham Forest v Aston Villa



Southampton v Spurs



Wolves v Ipswich Town



Saturday 21 December 2024



Aston Villa v Man City



Brentford v Nottingham Forest



Crystal Palace v Arsenal



Everton v Chelsea



Fulham v Southampton



Ipswich Town v Newcastle United



Leicester City v Wolves



Man Utd v AFC Bournemouth



Spurs v Liverpool



West Ham v Brighton



Thursday 26 December 2024



AFC Bournemouth v Crystal Palace



Arsenal v Ipswich Town



Brighton v Brentford



Chelsea v Fulham



Liverpool v Leicester City



Man City v Everton



Newcastle United v Aston Villa



Nottingham Forest v Spurs



Southampton v West Ham



Wolves v Man Utd



Sunday 29 December 2024



Aston Villa v Brighton



Brentford v Arsenal



Crystal Palace v Southampton



Everton v Nottingham Forest



Fulham v AFC Bournemouth



Ipswich Town v Chelsea



Leicester City v Man City



Man Utd v Newcastle United



Spurs v Wolves



West Ham v Liverpool



Saturday 4 January 2025



AFC Bournemouth v Everton



Aston Villa v Leicester City



Brighton v Arsenal



Crystal Palace v Chelsea



Fulham v Ipswich Town



Liverpool v Man Utd



Man City v West Ham



Southampton v Brentford



Spurs v Newcastle United



Wolves v Nottingham Forest



Tuesday 14 January 2025



Arsenal v Spurs



Brentford v Man City



Everton v Aston Villa



Ipswich Town v Brighton



Leicester City v Crystal Palace



Nottingham Forest v Liverpool



West Ham v Fulham



Wednesday 15 January 2025



Chelsea v AFC Bournemouth



Newcastle United v Wolves



20:00 Man Utd v Southampton



Saturday 18 January 2025



Arsenal v Aston Villa



Brentford v Liverpool



Chelsea v Wolves



Everton v Spurs



Ipswich Town v Man City



Leicester City v Fulham



Man Utd v Brighton



Newcastle United v AFC Bournemouth



Nottingham Forest v Southampton



West Ham v Crystal Palace



Saturday 25 January 2025



AFC Bournemouth v Nottingham Forest



Aston Villa v West Ham



Brighton v Everton



Crystal Palace v Brentford



Fulham v Man Utd



Liverpool v Ipswich Town



Man City v Chelsea



Southampton v Newcastle United

Spurs v Leicester City



Wolves v Arsenal



Saturday 1 February 2025



AFC Bournemouth v Liverpool



Arsenal v Man City



Brentford v Spurs



Chelsea v West Ham



Everton v Leicester City



Ipswich Town v Southampton



Man Utd v Crystal Palace



Newcastle United v Fulham



Nottingham Forest v Brighton



Wolves v Aston Villa



Saturday 15 February 2025



Aston Villa v Ipswich Town



Brighton v Chelsea



Crystal Palace v Everton



Fulham v Nottingham Forest



Leicester City v Arsenal



Liverpool v Wolves



Man City v Newcastle United



Southampton v AFC Bournemouth



Spurs v Man Utd



West Ham v Brentford



Saturday 22 February 2025



AFC Bournemouth v Wolves



Arsenal v West Ham



Aston Villa v Chelsea



Everton v Man Utd



Fulham v Crystal Palace



Ipswich Town v Spurs



Leicester City v Brentford



Man City v Liverpool



Newcastle United v Nottingham Forest



Southampton v Brighton



Tuesday 25 February 2025



Brentford v Everton



Brighton v AFC Bournemouth



Nottingham Forest v Arsenal



Spurs v Man City



West Ham v Leicester City



Wolves v Fulham



20:00 Crystal Palace v Aston Villa



Wednesday 26 February 2025



Chelsea v Southampton



20:00 Liverpool v Newcastle United



20:00 Man Utd v Ipswich Town



Saturday 8 March 2025



Brentford v Aston Villa



Brighton v Fulham



Chelsea v Leicester City



Crystal Palace v Ipswich Town



Liverpool v Southampton



Man Utd v Arsenal



Nottingham Forest v Man City



Spurs v AFC Bournemouth



West Ham v Newcastle United



Wolves v Everton



Saturday 15 March 2025



AFC Bournemouth v Brentford



Arsenal v Chelsea



Aston Villa v Liverpool



Everton v West Ham



Fulham v Spurs



Ipswich Town v Nottingham Forest



Leicester City v Man Utd



Man City v Brighton



Newcastle United v Crystal Palace



Southampton v Wolves



Tuesday 1 April 2025



AFC Bournemouth v Ipswich Town



Arsenal v Fulham



Brighton v Aston Villa



Nottingham Forest v Man Utd



Wolves v West Ham



Wednesday 2 April 2025



Chelsea v Spurs



Man City v Leicester City



Newcastle United v Brentford



Southampton v Crystal Palace



20:00 Liverpool v Everton



Saturday 5 April 2025



Aston Villa v Nottingham Forest



Brentford v Chelsea



Crystal Palace v Brighton



Everton v Arsenal

Fulham v Liverpool



Ipswich Town v Wolves



Leicester City v Newcastle United



Man Utd v Man City



Spurs v Southampton



West Ham v AFC Bournemouth



Saturday 12 April 2025



AFC Bournemouth v Fulham



Arsenal v Brentford



Brighton v Leicester City



Chelsea v Ipswich Town



Liverpool v West Ham



Man City v Crystal Palace



Newcastle United v Man Utd



Nottingham Forest v Everton



Southampton v Aston Villa



Wolves v Spurs



Saturday 19 April 2025



Aston Villa v Newcastle United



Brentford v Brighton



Crystal Palace v AFC Bournemouth



Everton v Man City



Fulham v Chelsea



Ipswich Town v Arsenal



Leicester City v Liverpool



Man Utd v Wolves



Spurs v Nottingham Forest



West Ham v Southampton



Saturday 26 April 2025



AFC Bournemouth v Man Utd



Arsenal v Crystal Palace



Brighton v West Ham



Chelsea v Everton



Liverpool v Spurs



Man City v Aston Villa



Newcastle United v Ipswich Town



Nottingham Forest v Brentford



Southampton v Fulham



Wolves v Leicester City



Saturday 3 May 2025



Arsenal v AFC Bournemouth



Aston Villa v Fulham



Brentford v Man Utd



Brighton v Newcastle United



Chelsea v Liverpool



Crystal Palace v Nottingham Forest



Everton v Ipswich Town



Leicester City v Southampton



Man City v Wolves



West Ham v Spurs



Saturday 10 May 2025



AFC Bournemouth v Aston Villa



Fulham v Everton



Ipswich Town v Brentford



Liverpool v Arsenal



Man Utd v West Ham



Newcastle United v Chelsea



Nottingham Forest v Leicester City



Southampton v Man City



Spurs v Crystal Palace



Wolves v Brighton



Sunday 18 May 2025



Arsenal v Newcastle United



Aston Villa v Spurs



Brentford v Fulham



Brighton v Liverpool



Chelsea v Man Utd



Crystal Palace v Wolves



Everton v Southampton



Leicester City v Ipswich Town



Man City v AFC Bournemouth



West Ham v Nottingham Forest



Sunday 25 May 2025



AFC Bournemouth v Leicester City



Fulham v Man City



Ipswich Town v West Ham



Liverpool v Crystal Palace



Man Utd v Aston Villa



Newcastle United v Everton



Nottingham Forest v Chelsea



Southampton v Arsenal



Spurs v Brighton



Wolves v Brentford