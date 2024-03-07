President Akufo-Addo optimistic about Ghana's economic upturn

President Akufo-Addo

President Akufo-Addo expressed optimism about Ghana's economic future, stating that the nation stands on the brink of a significant breakthrough.

He highlighted several government initiatives aimed at transforming the economy during his address at the Independence Day Parade.



One of the key projects mentioned was the Ghana Integrated Aluminium Development Corporation (GIADEC), which has secured strategic partnerships for the construction of a new alumina refinery and the development of mines at Nyinahin-Mpasaaso.



These partnerships are part of the Integrated Aluminium Industry (IAI) projects, aimed at eliminating the exportation of raw bauxite and instead refining it domestically to produce alumina for various industries.

President Akufo-Addo also highlighted the Ada Songhor Salt project, led by Electrochem Salt Mine Ltd, which aims to become the largest salt-producing facility in Africa. With initial production capacities set to expand significantly, this project promises to bring substantial economic change and employment opportunities to the region.



These initiatives, according to President Akufo-Addo, will not only boost industrialization but also create high-paying jobs and foster integration and value addition across various sectors. He emphasized the government's commitment to ensuring the success of these projects and acknowledged the efforts made to reach this stage.



Despite ongoing economic challenges and Ghana's engagement with the IMF for financial support, President Akufo-Addo remains confident that the nation is on the cusp of overcoming these obstacles and achieving economic prosperity.