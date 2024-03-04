Prof. Kponyo advocates for integration of AI in public sector for economic transformation

Prof. Jerry John Kponyo

Professor Jerry John Kponyo, the Principal Investigator and Scientific Director of the Responsible Artificial Intelligence Lab (RAIL), emphasizes the importance of integrating Artificial Intelligence (AI) in the public sector to drive economic transformation.

He urges a commitment to making AI a national priority, envisioning an AI-driven economy for the nation.



To achieve this goal, Prof. Kponyo suggests the implementation of key components such as a National AI Strategy, an AI Council, AI Labs, and Digital Innovation Hubs. These structures would play a crucial role in advancing the integration of AI in various sectors, fostering innovation, and contributing to economic development.



Prof. Kponyo highlights ongoing AI projects at RAIL KNUST in areas such as Health, Agriculture, Energy, and the Ethical and Responsible Use of AI. These projects include AI for rare disease diagnosis, AI-powered solutions for the disabled and visually impaired, and tools for detecting crop diseases and providing remedies in local dialects.

However, he raises concerns about the potential bias in AI solutions due to the predominant use of data from Western sources. Prof. Kponyo advocates for the development of Afrocentric datasets for AI models to ensure inclusivity and reduce bias.



He further emphasized the importance of exploring innovative ways to reduce the cost of AI solutions while maintaining their effectiveness and reliability. The goal is to ensure that AI benefits everyone, promoting accessibility and inclusion in the rapidly evolving technological landscape.