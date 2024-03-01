Professional Padel Association of Ghana launched

Launch of Professional Padel Association of Ghana

The Professional Padel Association of Ghana (PPAOG) has recently registered with the National Sports Authority. The association launched at the S2 Sports Complex in Spintex, Accra, which has four courts that will be used for the Padel Accra Open starting from Friday, and future tournaments.

Explaining the implementation, the President of the association, Jean Said, explained, “We brought the sport to Ghana in November 2022 and we didn’t want to leave it just like that. We wanted to regulate it, develop it and create a championship, and a national team. To do that you had to go through a federation or an association.”



The Vice President of the association, Nour Seklaoui, added, “The ultimate goal is for a Ghanaian team to represent Ghana internationally, excel and raise the flag high. Instead of only Black Stars, we would love to have Golden Stars to represent Ghana in any Padel Games.”



The deputy director of the national sports authority, Majeed Bawa, who represented the sports minister at the launch ceremony, praised the Professional Padel Association of Ghana for introducing the sport in the country.

Padel is a sport that is played using a racket and ball in an enclosed court. It is similar to tennis and is played in doubles format. The court is smaller than a tennis court and has walls and nets. The sport is popular in Spain and is rapidly gaining popularity in other countries. Players use different strategies to win points, including using the walls of the court to their advantage.



The PPAOG is set to advance the sport in Ghana by regulating and developing it, with the ultimate goal of creating a national team that can compete internationally. The launch ceremony featured a demonstration of how padel is played by selected players.