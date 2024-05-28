Prosper Ogum attributes win over Hearts of Oak to defensive resilience

Prosper Narteh Ogum

Source: Footballghana

Asante Kotoko's head coach, Prosper Narteh Ogum, credits his team's defensive resilience for their victory over Accra Hearts of Oak.

Steven Mukwala's two goals secured a 2-0 win for the Porcupine Warriors in match week 31 of the Ghana Premier League.



Ogum emphasized the importance of a strong defensive structure and discipline in securing the win.

He also highlighted the team's strategy of containing their opponents and capitalizing on counterattacks, which was evident in the first goal.



