Qualifiers: Ghana coach Otto Addo disappointed after Niger draw

Otto Addo, Head Coach of Ghana

Source: Ghanasoccernet

The head coach of the Black Stars, Otto Addo, has conveyed his disappointment after Ghana's draw with Niger in the second match of Group F during the Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

Ghana has yet to secure a victory in the qualifiers, having experienced one defeat and one draw in their initial matches.

The Black Stars were taken aback by Niger, conceding a late goal that resulted from Oumar Sako's untidy finish, which equalized Alidu Seidu's earlier goal.



