Sports

News

Entertainment

Business

Africa

Live Radio

Country

Webbers

Lifestyle

SIL
Menu
Sports
0

Quashie Brothers emerge as Auroras’ rising stars

WhatsApp Image 2024 09 10 At 3fff.jpeg David and Theophilius, are thrilling the local football scene at Auroras FC

Tue, 10 Sep 2024 Source: hotfmghana.com

The Quashie brothers, David and Theophilius, are thrilling the local football scene at Auroras FC.

Discovered by Coach Abubakar Ouatara just two months ago, David, 16, excels as a midfielder, while 20-year-old Theophilius impresses as a speedy right-back.

Their standout performances have attracted interest from major European clubs, including Panathinaikos and Slovan Bratislava.

As they continue to shine, the brothers' future in football looks promising, thanks to their talent and Coach Ouatara's keen eye for talent.

Read full article

Source: hotfmghana.com