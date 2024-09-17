Quique Setien accuses two Villarreal stars of ‘talking nonsense’ about him in court due to pay dispute

Quique Setien

Source: Football-espana

Villarreal and Quique Setien parted ways under less than favorable circumstances, as the Cantabrian coach was let go just four matches into the previous season.

A year later, the club has yet to settle his contract. The decision to terminate Setien's contract early was influenced by reports of a fractured relationship with the players.

In a recent interview with Cadena SER, Setien revealed that he is pursuing legal action against Villarreal, which contends that his dismissal was justified and that they are not obligated to pay him the full amount.



Read full article