RTU coach Abdul Mumin urges immediate assistance amid club's financial crisis

RTU coach, Abdul Mumin

Real Tamale United's head coach, Abdul Mumin Abdulai, is urgently seeking assistance to address the club's financial crisis.

The team's players took a stand by boycotting training on Wednesday, March 6, 2024, due to unpaid entitlements. This action was taken just days before their Ghana Premier League match against Heart of Lions over the weekend.



The players expressed their frustration over unpaid bonuses and salary arrears, which have accumulated for nearly five months. The coach himself has not received payment for almost a year. The situation is dire, and immediate help is required to alleviate the club's financial burdens.



The significance of the players' boycott is not lost on Coach Abdulai, as it reflects their discontent and the severity of the issue. The team is now exploring ways to come together and address the situation, employing psychological tactics to navigate through these challenging times.

As a compassionate individual, Coach Abdulai occasionally assists players who are struggling, such as providing food when they haven't eaten all day. However, he acknowledges that he cannot shoulder the entire burden alone and relies on the support of stakeholders. Despite the difficulties, the team remains hopeful that a turnaround in their financial situation can help them avoid relegation.



Real Tamale United is currently facing a tough battle in the ongoing Ghana Premier League campaign. With just 18 points after 19 matches, they find themselves at the bottom of the league table. To secure their survival at the end of the season, the team must surpass expectations and perform exceptionally well.