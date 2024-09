Dungannon swimmer Deaten Registe finished sixth in the SB14 100m breaststroke final

Source: BBC

Paralympics Ireland has disclosed that County Tyrone swimmer Deaten Registe faced online racist harassment during the Paris Games.

The 20-year-old athlete placed sixth in the SB14 100m breaststroke final, marking his debut at the Paralympics.

Prior to the final held last Monday, Paralympics Ireland notified Registe's mother about the racist abuse, although Registe himself was unaware of the situation before competing.



Read full article