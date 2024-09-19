Sports

News

Entertainment

Business

Africa

Live Radio

Country

Webbers

Lifestyle

SIL
Menu
Sports
0

Raducanu reaches Korea Open quarter-finals

Emma Raducanu Began The Year Ranked 285th In The World.png Emma Raducanu began the year ranked 285th in the world

Thu, 19 Sep 2024 Source: BBC

Emma Raducanu of Great Britain advanced to the quarter-finals of the Korea Open after defeating China's Yue Yuan in straight sets.

The 21-year-old took command early, winning six consecutive games to secure the first set and maintained her dominance in the second.

The 2021 US Open champion, currently ranked 70th globally, clinched her victory on her seventh match point with a score of 6-4, 6-3, earning a spot in the last eight in Seoul.

Read full article

Source: BBC