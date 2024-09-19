Raducanu reaches Korea Open quarter-finals

Emma Raducanu began the year ranked 285th in the world

Emma Raducanu of Great Britain advanced to the quarter-finals of the Korea Open after defeating China's Yue Yuan in straight sets.

The 21-year-old took command early, winning six consecutive games to secure the first set and maintained her dominance in the second.

The 2021 US Open champion, currently ranked 70th globally, clinched her victory on her seventh match point with a score of 6-4, 6-3, earning a spot in the last eight in Seoul.



