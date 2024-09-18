Rafa Mir reunited with Valencia teammates for first time since revelation of sexual assault allegations

Valencia striker Rafa Mir was arrested on suspicion of sexual assault

Source: Football-espana

This month, Rafa Mir, a striker for Valencia, was taken into custody on allegations of sexual assault.

He spent a few days in police detention before being released, but an investigation is currently in progress. Valencia is also examining the situation, and during this period, Mir has been removed from the first team.

He is not participating in training with his fellow players, and head coach Ruben Baraja has ruled him out for upcoming matches, a situation that is expected to persist into the following week.



