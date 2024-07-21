Rangnick was right about Man Utd problems - Ten Hag

Erik ten Hag was appointed Manchester United manager in April 2022

Source: BBC

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag says former interim boss Ralf Rangnick was "absolutely right" about the club needing "open-heart" surgery.

Ten Hag, 54, was appointed manager in 2022 after Rangnick's seven months in charge.



The German, now in charge of Austria, guided United to sixth in the Premier League but won just 11 of his 29 matches.

Rangnick concluded that the club required "open-heart" surgery and their troubles could not be solved through "minor changes".



Ten Hag, who signed a one-year contract extension this month, says Rangnick's analysis was correct.



