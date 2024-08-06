Ransford-Yeboah Königsdörffer and Daniel Heber named in Bundesliga team of the week

Sofascore has acknowledged the remarkable performances of Ghanaian winger Ransford-Yeboah Königsdörffer and defender Daniel Heber in Bundesliga 2, earning them spots in the team of the week for the first week of the season.

Königsdörffer delivered an impressive performance during Hamburger SV's 2-1 triumph over FC Köln, where he netted two goals.



The match took place at the RheinEnergieSTADION, with Königsdörffer playing the entire 90 minutes.



He initiated the scoring in the 5th minute with a right-footed shot from close range, finding the bottom right corner of the net. He extended the lead in the 35th minute, again with his right foot, slotting the ball home from the right side of the six-yard box. Despite FC Köln's control of possession and attempts on goal, Hamburger SV successfully preserved their advantage.

FC Köln managed to score in the 78th minute, with Linton Maina heading in a cross from Dejan Ljubicic. However, this goal came too late, as Hamburger SV secured the victory. This win improves Hamburger SV's head-to-head record against FC Köln to 9 wins, 7 losses, and 4 draws.



Hamburger SV's next match will be against Hertha BSC on August 10th.



Additionally, German-born Ghanaian defender Daniel Heber was also named in the team of the week for his role in helping Magdeburg achieve a clean sheet in their goalless draw with Elversberg.