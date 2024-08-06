Sports

News

Entertainment

Business

Africa

Live Radio

Country

Webbers

Lifestyle

SIL
Menu
Sports
0

Ransford-Yeboah Königsdörffer and Daniel Heber named in Bundesliga team of the week

Ransford Yeboah4321 Ransford-Yeboah Königsdörffer

Tue, 6 Aug 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Sofascore has acknowledged the remarkable performances of Ghanaian winger Ransford-Yeboah Königsdörffer and defender Daniel Heber in Bundesliga 2, earning them spots in the team of the week for the first week of the season.

Read full article
Source: www.ghanaweb.live