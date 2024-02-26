Ransford Yeboah Königsdörffer scores to seal win for Hamburger SV against Elversberg

Ransford Yeboah Königsdörffer

Source: Football Ghana

Ghana international Ransford Yeboah Königsdörffer scored for Hamburger SV on Sunday afternoon to power the team to a narrow win over Elversberg in the German Bundesliga 2.

The Black Stars attacker was called to action in the teams’ home game against Elversberg played at the Volksparkstadion.



The first half of the game ended in a pulsating goalless draw, as both teams struggled to find the back of the net.



Putting on a stellar performance, the Black Stars striker found the back of the opponent in the 53rd minute mark to shoot his team into the lead.

With no additional goal, Hamburger SV cruised to victory to merit the three maximum points in the week 23 of the German second-tier league.



The 22-year-old Ghanaian forward has now scored one goal and provided two assists in 19 appearances so far this season.