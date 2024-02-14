Raphael Dwamena to be buried on Friday

Late Black Stars, Raphael Dwamena

Former Ghana international Raphael Dwamena will be buried on Friday, February 16, 2024.

According to the family, the late Black Stars player will be laid in state on Friday at the Adjiringano Astro Turf in Accra at 7:00 am. The funeral will follow immediately after a private burial.



The family also disclosed that there would be no wakekeeping for the late player.

A week after the burial, there will be a Thanksgiving Service at the World Wide International Ministry at East Legon on February 25, 2024.



Dwamena died in November 2023 after passing out during a match for KF Egnatia versus KF Partizani in the Albanian premier division.