Ravens v Chiefs kicks off action - all you need to know about NFL season

Travis Kelce Excited For Chiefs V Ravens In NFL Season Opener.png Travis Kelce excited for Chiefs v Ravens in NFL season opener

Thu, 5 Sep 2024 Source: BBC

The new NFL season has arrived, presenting a historic opportunity for the Kansas City Chiefs.

Having secured victories in the last two Super Bowls, they aim to be the first team to achieve a three-peat.

However, star players Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce will encounter tough competition in the AFC Conference, particularly from the New York Jets, who are eager to make their mark.

After a disappointing start last season with quarterback Aaron Rodgers injured just four plays in, the Jets have strengthened their lineup in anticipation of the four-time MVP's return.

