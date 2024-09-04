Raygun apologises to Australian breakdancing community

Raygun was eliminated from the B-Girls competition after scoring zero, dividing the internet with he

Source: BBC

Australian Olympian Racheal Gunn has expressed her regrets to the breakdancing community for the negative reactions they faced after her contentious performance in Paris, which garnered international attention.

Competing under the name Raygun, Gunn received a score of zero in the B-Girls competition, leading to both criticism and admiration for her unique approach on social media.

In her first in-depth interview since the Games, Gunn addressed inquiries regarding her qualifications and performance, including whether she believes she is Australia's top female breakdancer.



