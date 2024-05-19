Raymond Asante's brace powers Udinese to playoffs semis; hits record 21 goals

Raymond Asante celebrating with his Udinese teammates after scoring a stunning goal

Raymond Asante, the talented young player from Udinese, has achieved a remarkable feat by becoming the first Ghanaian footballer to score more than 20 goals in the Italian Primavera league.

In a thrilling match against Napoli, Asante's quick brace within three minutes ensured Udinese's victory on penalties, with a final score of 11-10, after a 2-2 draw in regular time.



This season, the 18-year-old has impressively scored a total of 21 goals in the league.



Despite Napoli taking the lead in the 19th minute, Udinese managed to equalize through an Asante penalty in the 61st minute.

Just three minutes later, the former Young Apostles player found the back of the net again, securing the lead for his team.



As a result of their triumph, Udinese has advanced to the semi-finals of the promotional playoff and is set to face Ascoli next Saturday.