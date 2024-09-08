Rea ruled out of Sunday's Magny-Cours races

Jonathan Rea crashed out on the opening lap in Saturday's race one at Magny-Cours

Source: BBC

Jonathan Rea was unable to participate in the World Superbike events at Magny-Cours on Sunday after crashing during the first race on Saturday.

The six-time champion had surgery that night to address an abrasion on his right thumb. Rea's challenging debut season with Yamaha took a turn for the worse with his lap-one incident in the wet conditions.

In announcing his withdrawal from Sunday’s races, Rea expressed gratitude to his team, fans, and sponsors for their ongoing support during this difficult time.



