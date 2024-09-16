Real Madrid Carlo Ancelotti gives updates on fitness of Jude Bellingham, Aurelien Tchouameni and Eder Militao

Carlo Ancelotti

Source: Football-espana

Carlo Ancelotti, the manager of Real Madrid, will have enhanced options for their Champions League opener on Tuesday evening against VfB Stuttgart, with Jude Bellingham being the standout player.

The English midfielder participated in training as usual on Monday, and unless there is an unforeseen issue, he is expected to return to the field at the Santiago Bernabeu.

“Bellingham is in good condition, along with Tchouameni and Militao… who did not train today as he required an additional day for recovery. The team is in a solid state,” Ancelotti informed the media.



