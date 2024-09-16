Real Madrid defender misses training as injury concern grows

Eder Militao

Source: Football-espana

Real Madrid anticipated good news regarding injuries this week, but their challenges persist as Brahim Diaz is sidelined until at least December. Additionally, concerns are rising about Eder Militao's health.

The Brazilian defender returned early from international duty due to a muscle strain and played the entire match against Real Sociedad in their 2-0 victory.

Despite this, he experienced some issues, with Carlo Ancelotti stating post-match that it was just discomfort from a previous knock. However, Diario AS reports that Militao trained alone on Monday in preparation for Real Madrid's upcoming Champions League match against VfB Stuttgart.



