Real Madrid forced to reschedule Santiago Bernabeu events due to complaints

Santiago Bernabeu stadium

Source: Football-espana

Real Madrid takes pride in their Santiago Bernabeu stadium, now recognized as a multi-functional venue.

Since the completion of renovations earlier this year, a variety of non-football events have been hosted, with many more planned for the near future.

However, several events scheduled until March 2025 have been postponed due to noise complaints from nearby residents, as confirmed by an official statement from the club.



Read full article