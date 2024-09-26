Real Madrid forward knows he should have been sent off against Alaves

Endrick Felipe

Source: Football-espana

Real Madrid's young talent Endrick Felipe faced his first challenge since joining the team on Tuesday, playing the last 20 minutes of the match.

The Brazilian received a yellow card but escaped a red after a controversial kneeing incident with Alaves defender Santiago Mourino.



Alaves coach Luis Garcia Plaza expressed disbelief that his team wasn't awarded a man advantage and that VAR did not step in, while Real Madrid's manager Carlo Ancelotti stated he did not witness the incident.

According to Marca, Endrick understands he was fortunate to remain on the field and has acknowledged this to those close to him.



