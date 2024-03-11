Real Madrid's Brahim Diaz pledges international allegiance to Morocco over Spain

Brahim Diaz

Real Madrid's Brahim Diaz has opted to play for Morocco at the international level after growing impatient with the Spanish national team's lack of invitation.

The 24-year-old midfielder has previously represented Spain in various youth categories but has not received a call-up to the senior team. Born in Malaga to Spanish parents, Diaz is eligible to play for Morocco through his grandfather, who is from the North African nation.



He will now join Achraf Hakimi, another Spanish-born player who chose to represent Morocco. Diaz has been a key player for Real Madrid this season, scoring six goals since his return to the club.



The Morocco Football Federation played a significant role in persuading Diaz to choose Morocco over Spain, with FA president Fouzi Lekjaa meeting with the player to secure his commitment.

Diaz could make his debut for Morocco against Angola in the upcoming international window.



